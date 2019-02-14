Gold biscuits worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from house of Hemlata Patil

Nashik: It came to light that a male servant stole five gold biscuits and cash of Rs. 1000, amounting to total Rs. 15 lakh from the house of Congress spokesperson Dr. Hemlata Ninad Patil a month ago. In the meantime, police arrested the suspect male servant from Selu, Parbhani. He will soon be handed over to Nashik police.

Ninad Patil (resident of Tilakwadi) has lodged a complaint in connection with this. According to police, Bandu Mhase was working as a male servant in the house of Patil for the last many years. His son Akash Mhase was also working on daily wage basis for the last 4-5 months.

He stole a key of a cupboard and decamped with five gold biscuits worth Rs. 15 lakh and cash of Rs. 10,000 on January 13. Since then Akash was not on the job. It was informed that he had gone to his native place Selu, Parbhani. When complainant Patil opened the cupboard, he found that there were no gold biscuits and cash in it. He noted this on Tuesday (Feb. 12) night. Patil immediately informed Sarkarwada police about this. A case has been registered against suspect Akash.

When Nashik police made an enquiry with Parbhani police about this, they informed that they detained suspect Akash from Selu village 2-3 days ago while selling gold biscuits. He informed the police that he brought the gold biscuits from Nashik. Parbhani police will hand over suspect Akash to Sarkarwada police, sources of police informed.