Godavari water level rises

Nearly 10K cusecs water released from Gangapur dam

NASHIK: Owing to incessant rains in Nashik region and in the catchment areas in particular, an alert has been sounded for the people residing along Godavari river in the district, officials at the district collectorate said here on Monday. The Ramkund area located on the banks of Godavari was submerged along with small temples around it, they said.

The district administration has issued an alert for people living in low-lying areas and along the river banks. People have been asked not to visit flooded areas and waterfalls and not to indulge in selfie activity.

Fearing landslides due to heavy downpour, people living at the foothills like Qazichi Gadhi, have been advised to be extra cautious and prepare themselves to move for safer places in case of emergency. Those living along the banks of Godavari have been advised to take extra precaution, said resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar.

Alert has been issued for sub-urbs and villages including Nashik, Jalalpur, Nandur, Panchak, Odha, Manur, Lakhalgaon, Darna, Bondhegaon, Kothure, Kabhargaon, Chehedi, Varhedarna, Lalpadi and Shimpitakli apart from Govardhan, Gangapur, Anandvalli, Dasak, Eklahare, Gangapadli, Padli, Savli, Gangawadi, Chandori, Saykheda, Shingve, Karanjgaon, Chapadgaon, Manjargaon and Chatori.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have led the Irrigation Department to start releasing water from nearby dams in the district. While 7062 cusecs water was being released from Gangapur dam last evening, from Darna dam, 10,600 cusecs water was being discharged, from Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage 14,347 cusecs, Chankapur dam 2068 cusecs and from Punad dam 1198 cusecs of water being released, a release by District Disaster Managment Authority, district collectorate, Nashik said here on Monday. Meanwhile, 9469 cusecs of water being flown since evening at Holkar bridge.

The prevailing water stock in 24 reservoirs in the district, which consist of seven large dams and 17 medium ones – stood at 22,462 mcft, which is 34 per cent of their total average capacity, official sources said.

Parts of the districts, including Igatpuri (55 mm), Trimbakeshwar (39 mm), Peth (59 mm) and Nashik (22.1 mm) tehsils are experiencing constant rains, while 270.6 mm of rainfall was recorded on Monday across the district with an average rainfall of 18.04 mm.

Meanwhile, sowing activities for all varieties of kharif crops on 6,52,557 hectares of farm land have touched 61.31% with moong crop leading the chart followed by maize and cotton.

Control Cell: Emergency Numbers

* District: Toll free 107; 0253-2315080, 2317151

* City police: Toll free 100; 2305133/34/38; 2305101, 2305100, 2305105, 2305233/34/38; 2305201, 2305200, 2305205, 2305246

* Rural police: 0253-2309715, 2303044, 2303121, 2303088, 2309700.

* NMC: Toll free 101, 102. 0253-2222413, 2571872, 2590871, 2592101, 2592102.

* Civil hospital: Ambulance toll free: 108; 0253-2572038, 2573936, 2576106

Water Discharged

Dam In Cusecs

Gangapur 7062

Darna 10600

Nandurmadhyameshwar 14347

Chankapur 2068

Punad 1198