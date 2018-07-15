Godavari water level on the rise; Gangapur dam at 65% of capacity

NASHIK: The water level in the Godavari is rising steadily following incessant rainfall in its catchment area including Trimbakeshwar taluka.

Gangapur dam, a major source of water supply to Nashik, has filled up to 65.13% of capacity on Sunday from Saturday’s level of 51.76% — a steady rise of 13% during the last 48 hours, water resources authorities said here adding that no water has so far been discharged from the reservour.

As the water level in the Godavari river is steadily rising, authorities on either side of the river bank along its course, initiating precautionary measures to rescue people in case of any inundation of low-lying areas in Godavari districts.

However, talukas of Niphad, Sinnar, Chandwad, Deola, Yeola, Nandgaon, Malegaon, Baglan, Kalwan remained almost dry, whereas incessant rainfall reported at several places in talukas of Nashik, Trimbak, Dindori, Peth and Surgana with highest rainfall of 152 mm recorded during the last 48 hours in Igatpuri where a total rainfall of 1814 mm has been recorded till July 15, which is so far highest in the district.

In the meantime, between 8 am and 5 pm on Sunday, Nashik recorded 18.1 mm rainfall, Igatpuri 71 mm, Trimbak 26 mm, Peth 32 mm, Niphad 7.1 mm, Dindori 3 mm, while talukas of Sinnar, Chandwad, Deola, Yeola, Nandgaon, Malegaon, Baglan, Kalwan and Surgana recorded zero percent rainfall during the same period on Sunday, thus recording a total rainfall of 159.4 mm.

Sowing activities for all varieties of paddy have been completed in talukas of Igatpuri, Trimbak, Peth and Surgana. Meanwhile, district data released by water resources department on Sunday revealed 65% available water stock in Gangapur dam, 61.49% in Darna dam, 66.56% in Bhavli, 10.52 per cent in newly built Bham, 31.31% in Kashyapi, 26.70% (Gautami Godavari), 32.89% (Alandi), 5.53% (Mukane), 24.62% (Valdevi), 25.94% (Kadwa), 81.71% (Nandur Madhyameshwar barrage), 25.23% (Karanjwan), 20.66% (Palkhed), 17.30% – Ojharkhed, 20.71% – Waghad, 18.09% – Punegaon, 2.48% – Tisgaon, 42.89% – Chankapur, 21.10% – Haranbari, 11.36% – Kelzar, 9.96% – Girna, 56.10% – Bhandardara and 14.61% available water stock in Mula reservoir.

As predicted by Skymet Weather, many coastal stations of Maharashtra and Vidarbha witnessed heavy rainfall activity. In fact, Mumbai rains also increased in intensity. Meanwhile, remaining dustricts of the state recorded scattered rainfall activity.

In the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Saturday, Mahabaleshwar recorded 125 mm of rain, Gondia 63.6 mm, Nashik 50.2 mm, Dahanu 50.6 mm, Ratnagiri 44.4 mm, Mumbai 37.6 mm, Thane 33.8 mm, Jalgaon 38.9 mm, Amravati 30.2 mm, Alibag 27.8 mm, Buldhana 25 mm, Vengurla 20.6 mm and Akola 17 mm of rain.