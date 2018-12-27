Godavari to get a facelift in the new year

Nashik: Project Goda (river Godavari) will be implemented under Smart City to transform the Godavari river pattern, and the tender approval sought for it is in the final stage. The new year is likely to see a possibility a better Godavari, a communique by the Nashik Municipal Smart City development Corporation Ltd. said.

The project will be developed over a two-kilometre stretch. There will be stages one from Ramwadi bridge to Holkar bridge, from Holkar bridge to Gadge Maharaj bridge and from there to Talkuteshwar bridge. In the first phase, there will be entertainment and other facilities in the centre of Ramwadi to Holkar bridge, where a walkway, amphi theatre, acupressure pathway, Bordeaux mirror effect, jetty, bicycle route, rock benches have been proposed.

In the second phase, spiritual areas will be developed and the third phase will have parking facilities and other facilities. Apart from this, a mechanical gate under Holkar bridge will also be installed. There is also a proposal to desilt the stretch the river in the 3.20 km from the Forest nursery Bridge to Holkar bridge. Ramkunda, will also be treated specially with various amenities for the pilgrims.

The municipal corporation has invited the tender and one tender has been received. The process for sanctioning the tender is underway.