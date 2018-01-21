‘Godavari Gaurav’ Puraskars announced

Nashik : Kusumagraj Pratishthan president Madhu Mangesh Karnik announced ‘Godavari Gaurav’ Puraskars, instituted by the Pratishthan in a media briefing yesterday. They will be given this year to singer Pandit Satyasheel Deshpande, social workers Dr. Ravindra and Smita Kolhe, actor and director Amol Palekar, former Vice Chancellor Dr. Snehlata Deshmukh, painter Subhash Avchat, Sudarshan Shinde and Mahesh Sabale who saved lives of those trapped in a fire at Kamala Mill compound recently in Mumbai.

This Puraskar is given after every one year. It will be presented in a programme to be held at Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat hall at 6 pm on March 10. The Puraskar consists Rs. 21,000, memento and citation.

Kusumagraj Pratishthan is honouring those who are doing remarkable work with ‘Godavari Puraskar’ since 1992. This is the 14th year.

Madhu Karnik will honour the awardees with the Puraskar. Executive of the Pratishthan Makrand Hingne, trustee Sanjay Patil, MLC Hemant Takale, Lokesh Shevde, Vishwas Thakur, Vinayak Ranade and Arvind Odhekar were also present.