Give information within two days, admin orders department heads

Nashik: The Model Code of Conduct for upcoming Lok Sabha elections is expected to be enforced in March. The administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to take steps to get approval by the standing committee and General Body Meeting for revised and a new budget.

Following discussions with the Municipal Commissioner, department heads have been instructed to give information about work lists and demand for fund within two days. The administration has provided the impetus for preparation of the budget.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher demanded to approve the revised budget and the budget for the new year before February 20, 2019. The administration has speeded up this work considering enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in March.

Office bearers and standing committee members are taking efforts for inclusion of maximum development works in their area before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

All department heads have been ordered to give information about lists of development works prabhag wise and fund requirement for this. It is necessary that revised budget and budget for the new year should get approval by the standing committee and General Body Meeting before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

In addition, eight members of the standing committee are retiring on February 28, 2019.

On the backdrop of all of these happenings, the administration is in a hurry mode. Chief accounts officer Suhas Shinde has just returned from the holiday.

The administration has taken approval to table budget programme and to pass sample in the standing committee meeting on December 31, 2018. In the same meeting, members had demanded to table the revised budget and the budget for the new year this month, without waiting for the chief accounts officer.

Accordingly, the standing chairperson had instructed the administration that it should try to table the budget this month. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and the office bearer had met Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game a few days ago and the Mayor demanded to get final approval for the budget before February 20.