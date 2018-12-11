Give emphasis on community policing, urges DG

Nashik: Emphasise on community policing to bridge a gap between society and policy and to achieve communication, urged Director General of Police Datta Padsalgikar here on Tuesday.

He conducted a review meeting at the city police commissionerate in the afternoon and issued instructions to police officials. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Deputy Police Commissioner Vijaykumar Magar, Shrikrishna Kokate, Laxmikant Patil, Madhuri Kangne, Assistant Commissioners of Police and senior police inspectors were present. Police Commissioner Dr. Singal welcomed Datta Padsalagikar.

While providing his guidance to police officials, Padaslagikar stated that considering forthcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, make a planning for maintaining law and order in the city.

Take actions on regular basis to keep a tab on criminal activities. In addition, criminals can use social media in the upcoming period. On the backdrop of this, give a special emphasis on cyber crime through cyber policing.

Police have close contact with society. Give a good treatment to everyone visiting a police station. There should be a proper response from police station as well as control department to maintain healthy relations between common people and police. It is essential to instruct concerned complainant thereafter.

For this, a project has been undertaken at the country level. Helpline number 112 will be used for all services under this, said Padsalgikar while providing information in detail to police officials.

“It is our responsibility to solve problems of those visiting the police station and it should be fulfilled with honesty. Police should take constant efforts for this. The image of police in society will be improved through this,” he urged.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal informed Padsalgikar about the action taken so far. He also informed that those involve in corruption or criminal activities are being dismissed directly. Dr. Singal presented a brief review of crime in the city.

Meanwhile, start preparations for the upcoming elections. It is expected to provide momentum for action against miscreants. Focus attention on communal divide, riot and political crime and speed up action. In addition, keep aside those criminals in police uniform who have the connection with criminals and involve in corruption, he instructed clearly.