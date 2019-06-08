Girls outshine boys again: Nashik secures 78.86 passing percentage

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday declared the examination results for Class 10. The examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC), as it is known officially, were held in March, 2018.

Nashik Division, which comprises the districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik, registered 77.58 passing percentage. Categorically, Nashik district stood first, as it secured 78.86 passing percentage, followed by Dhule district, which got 77.11 per cent, while the districts of Jalgaon and Nandurbar trailed at 76.92 and 74.44 per cent, respectively.

“The pass percentage reduced may be due to revamped syllabus and change in paper pattern. However, Nashik division is at 4th place in the state. Next year, the board will take every possible step to increase pass percentage”, said Nitin Upasani, divisional secretary, divisional education board, Nashik.

In the district, compared to boys, passing percentage of girls are higher by 9.72. A total of 90,656 students in the district had appeared, out of which 71,487 students passed. This year too girls again outshone boys in pass percentage. However compared to last academic year, the passing percentage of in the district dip by 10 percent.

The district has recorded a pass percentage of 78.86 pc against last year’s 88.47 per cent. From as many as 196 exam centres in the district, as many as 35,939 boys out of 48,349 students and 35,548 girl students out of the 42,297 girls passed the examination, totalling to 71,487 students.

From Nashik division, a total of 1,98,750 students appeared for the examination, out of which, 1,54,193 fared through the board. Girls outshone boys again, securing 82.81 per cent, while their male counterparts, managed 73.31 per cent. In the division, out of 2,691schools, a total of 179 schools achieved 100% results, whiler 445 schools recorded over 90% results.The highest passing percentage was in Konkan at 88.38 per cent while the lowest was Nagpur at 67.27 per cent.