Girl-student drowns in Dugarwadi waterfall, two missing

Nashik: One girl-student from Aurangabad drowned in the Dugarwadi waterfall at Trimbakeshwar, while two other students were missing. District administration and local police have started rescue operation to trace them.

The deceased girl-student has been identified as Anusha (21, resident of Telangana), while Raghuvanshi (21, resident of Telangana) and Koti Reddy (20, resident of Telangana) were missing. Giridhar Akash (20), Vyankateshwar Reddy (20), Anusha (21), Raghuvanshi (21), Koti Reddy (20), all residents of Telangana and Kavya L (20, resident of Hyderabad) from an agriculture college in Aurangabad visited a waterfall at Dugarwadi in Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday evening.

Despite being warned by their friends, Anusha, Koti Reddy and Raghuwanshi decided to venture into the water. When the trio did not return to Trimbakeshwar overnight, Giridhar Akash, Vyankateshwar Reddy and Kavya L gone to the spot on Wednesday morning to search them.

They found dead body of Anusha floating in the waterfall. Locals then contacted Trimbakeshwar police and informed them about this.