Girl killed after rickshaw turns turtle

Nashik: A six-year-old girl killed in an accident happened after an auto rickshaw turned turtle and hit a car. This incident happened on Gangapur Road. The father of the girl, mother and younger brother have also been injured and they are being treated at a private hospital. As prima facie, it has been found that rickshaw driver was driving the rickshaw under influence of alcohol.

The name of the girl is Rashi Rajesh Choudhari (6, residing near Savatamali bus stop, Shramiknagar, Satpur, Nashik). Father of Rashi Rajesh Gangaram Choudhari (45), mother Riya Rajesh Choudhari, her brother Ritik Rajesh Choudhary (two-and-half-year-old) had gone to Sula Vineyard, Gangapur village on Monday afternoon on the backdrop of New Year celebrations.

They called rickshaw driver Vitthal Sahebrao Patil (resident of room no. 118, Sadgurunagar, no. 1, Dasak, Jail Road, Nashik Road) to take them to Sula Vineyards. They were returning to a home around 8.8.30 pm from Sula Vineyard. As rickshaw driver Vitthal Patil lost his control, auto rickshaw turned turtle near Kanetkar garden on Gangapur Road and hit a car coming from opposite direction.

As Rashi Choudhari received serious head and other physical injuries, she died. Rickshaw driver Patil has also been injured.

The father, mother and brother are undergoing the treatment at Shatabdi hospital. Car driver Sarika Bhushan Aher (36, resident of Jalsampada, Jadhav farm, Takali Road, Nashik) has lodged a complaint regarding this at Gangapur police station. PSI Palde is investigating further into the case.