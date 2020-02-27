Girl hangs self at her residence in Nashik

NASHIK :

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Taharabad village of Satana tehsil here, police said on Thursday.



The deceased have been identified as Sanskruti Pagar, a Class 12th student who was appearing for the ongoing HSC examination, said police. According to the Jaykheda Police, Sanskruti Pagar returned home after attempting the Chemistry paper on Wednesday.



When she didn’t come out of her room till late evening, her mother went to check on her. Upon seeing through the window, the mother saw Sanskruti hanging from the ceiling. The father of the deceased is a teacher near Mumbai and the girl lived with her mother and sibling. The body has been sent for post mortem, police said, adding that the cause of suicide is not yet known.