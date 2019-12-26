Gharpure unanimously elected president of JCI Grapecity

NASHIK:

The 24th Annual General Meeting of JCI Grapecity was held recently at Hotel Royal Heritage. In the meeting, Parag Gharpure has unanimously been elected as president of JCI Grapecity for the silver jubilee year. Mahesh Dixit has been elected as secretary.

The annual report was presented by the treasurer and was passed unanimously by members. Ketan Ostwal, Prasanna Shirapure, Manoj Bhutada, Mustafa Mansuri, Prakash Bang, Jayesh Yeole, Ayush Bora, Vinayak Patil and Pradip Girase have been elected as executive body members.

Dr Anand Tambat worked as election officer and election committee members were Swapnil Pawar, co-coordinator Ajay Chavan and Parag Joshi. Outgoing president Prashant Parakh and founder president Prafull Parakh congratulated elect president Parag Gharpure and his team.