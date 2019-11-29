GDP grows 4.5 pc in Jul-Sep, lowest in six yrs

NEW DELHI:

Gross Domestic Product(GDP) for the second quarter of 2019-20 grew by 4.5 per cent, slowest in the last six years. The GDP of the second quarter of 2019-20 was estimated at Rs 35.99 lakh crore, as against Rs 34.43 lakh crore in Q2 of 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 4.5 per cent, an official statement said here on Friday.

Gross Value Added (GVA) for the second quarter of 2019-20 was estimated at Rs 33.16 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.79 lakh crore in Q2 of 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 4.3 per cent. Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices for second Quarter 2019-20 from ‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’ sector grew by 2.1 per cent as compared to growth of 4.9 per cent in Q2 of 2018-19.

The crops including fruits and vegetables account for about 43 per cent, the livestock products 39 per cent and forestry& fisheries 18 per cent share of GVA in total GVA of ‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’ sector.

Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices for Q2 of 2019-20 from ‘Manufacturing’ sector grew by (-)1.0 per cent as compared to growth of 6.9 per cent in Q2 of 2018-19. Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Other Utility Services’ sector grew by 3.6 per cent as compared to growth of 8.7per cent in Q2 of 2018-19.

Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to the Broadcasting sector grew by 4.8 per cent as compared to growth of 6.9 per cent in Q2 of 2018-19. Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services sector grew by 5.8 per cent as compared to growth of 7.0 per cent in Q2 of 2018-19.