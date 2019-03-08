Gangapur Dam Water level recedes to 37 per cent

Nashik: The temperature is rising with every passing day in the district. The water level in the district dams is decreasing due to evaporation. At present, Gangapur dam which is supplying water to Nashikites has 37 per cent water stock.

The dam had 92% water stock at the start of the season. Gangapur dam groups having dams like Kadva, Bhavali has present water stock is 42 per cent. Other dams in the district have 32 per cent water stock.

Considering possibility of water shortage in future, Nashikites should use water carefully.

According to figures available with the district collectorate, the district received 82 per cent rainfall last year, which was below the average rainfall.