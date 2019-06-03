Gangadhari – the struggle for water continues

Pooja Tipre / Gangadhari: Gangadhari a small village of 3250 population is situated five to six km from Nandgaon. This village is reeling under a severe drought. There only source of water is the 56 village drinking water scheme, under which they get water once a month from the Girna dam! In such a situation any container, bucket, pot, drum, utensil that is available become a store for water. Every house right from its entrance is decked with such drums and pots.

Farming is the main occupation of the villagers. However, with water scarcity over years, the farming has gone dry with no yield. All the work of farming has stopped, due to drought. Therefore, women in the house have taken the responsibility of earning for the family.

They are engaged in making a special delicacy of the region called Mande which is to be made very artistically. These Mande are sold to nearby areas and enable earn money from it. Now a days they also export this delicacy. But while the export the sweet dish, they have to import water.

To overcome the water crisis, the residents of Gangadhari village have to buy water at a cost of Rs 100 per drum. This is used for drinking and usage. For washing clothes and utensils women travle about a kilometer away to an old well and have to wait in a queue to get their chance. This at times takes hours. Unavialability of water has affected the life of this village. The villagers try to struggle their situation but have hardly met with any success.