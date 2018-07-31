Ganeshotsav: NMC admin to conduct meet today

Nashik: After administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation decided not to provide B D Bhalekar ground for Ganeshotsav, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi announced to give a letter to Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and to conduct a meeting to solve the issue, but administration neglected her and call a meeting for Ganeshotsav today (July 31). Considering stand by the administration, there is possibility of verbal clashes in it.

Public Ganeshotsav is celebrated at B D Bhalekar ground since last 40 years. When office bearers of 8-9 mandals met the Municipal Commissioner asking to provide space on Bhalekar ground, he refused to provide it.

As a result, there has been strong reactions by office bearers of public Ganesh mandals and political office bearers. Office bearers of these mandals conveyed their feelings directly to the chief minister through a memorandum, while opposition leader Ajay Boraste demanded to organise Ganeshotsav at Bhalekar ground.

Group leader of Nationalist Congress Party leader Gajanan Shelar warned to celebrate black Ganeshotsav to condemn the NMC administration. He also stated to conduct a meeting of all public Ganesh mandals to decide next direction.

On the backdrop of this, the Mayor declared to give the letter to the Municipal Commissioner and to conduct the meeting of Ganesh mandals. However, a notice informing the meeting of Ganesh mandals has been organised on Tuesday was issued by the NMC administration on Monday.