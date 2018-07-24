Ganeshotsav: Mundhe rejects to provide Bhalekar ground

Nashik: After rejecting to welcome Sant Nivruttinath Palkhi procession, it has come to light that Municipal Commissioner has decided not to provide B D Bhalekar ground for Ganeshotsav. Ganeshotsav will not be held at Bhalekar ground and search for another space, replied the Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

With this, Lord Ganesh devotees reacted angrily. Following rejection to welcome traditional Sant Nivruttinath procession in the regime of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, there is question mark over the organisation of Ganeshotsav in the city.

As per tradition, office bearers of eight mandals which organise Ganeshotsav at B D Bhalekar ground since last 40 years met Municipal Commissioner Mundhe and demanded to provide ground for Ganeshotsav.

The Municipal Commissioner said, “Permission will not be given for organisation of Ganeshotsav on this ground. Break this tradition. It is my space and I will decide to give it or not. You will decide about the space and search for it.”

The delegation which was shocked by sudden reply by the Municipal Commissioner tried to explain him about the tradition, but he rejected their demand. He also refused to accept a memorandum by them.

Thereafter the delegation put the memorandum down on his table and stepped out of the cabin. The delegation thereafter informed about this to media persons. Representatives of Mahindra and Mahindra Ganeshotsav Mandal, HAL Ganeshotsav Mandal, Mahindra Sona Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shri Raje Samajik Mandal, Shri Ganesh Muk Badhir Mitra Mandal and Shri Narhari Raja Samajik Sanstha Nashik were part of the delegation.