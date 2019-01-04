‘Galmukt’ Abhiyan to be conducted in the district soon

Nashik: The district administration is ready to tackle with drought condition in the district. On the backdrop of Buldhana district, ‘Galmukt’ Abhiyan will be conducted in the district to desilt dams and ponds to increase their storage capacity, clarified District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

Taking into account the future effects of severe drought condition, the district administration has emphasised on to overcome them. The central and state government are taking efforts for this on war-footing. In addition, unique projects are being conducted in each district. ‘Galmukt’ pattern in Buldhana district is being discussed in the entire state. The district administration has studied it. If this pattern is conducted in Nashik district on the lines of this, it can be useful. it being guessed.

This project has been conducted at Buldhana through Bharatiya Jain Sanghatna and employment has been generated there. As Sanghatana has made appointments for 360 various posts, the locals have got employment. On the lines of this, the district administration will try to raise this movement in the district in association with government, private organisations and people’s participation.

Tata Trust, Anulom and Yuva Mitra have shown their readiness for this and the Abhiyan will be started soon. As there will be control of tehsildar over the distribution of fuel subsidy, there will be partiality in it, the District Collector informed. The silt which will be lifted from dams or ponds will be made available to farmers in the nearby village. This will help farmers in making their land fertile and they will get more revenue.

After the District Collector informed that he is holding discussions with some voluntary and social organisations to raise new movement to make the district free of drought condition, it is being expressed that this new concept would be a reality soon.