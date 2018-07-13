Fund for divyangs used for renovation of lifts

Nashik: After it came to light that Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe scrapped pension given to 3% fund for divyangs, it came to light that administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation used the fund for renovation of lifts in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and four divisional offices.

Divyangs in the city expressed their strong disappointment over this and some are preparing to complain about this to the Prime Minister. After it resurfaced that 3% fund which meant for the divyangs was not spent for their welfare in last three years, founder of Prahar Sanghatana MLA Bachhu Kadu organised a march to Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

At that time, verbal clashes took place between the then Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and MLA Kadu. Taking note of this, the then Municipal Commissioner made a provision of the fund of Rs. 20 crore for the divyangs and prepared a plan for their welfare.

As financial year was ended following this provision, many works in the plan forwarded to next year, but after taking charge Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe used three-formula to apply financial discipline to the NMC and brought the spillover to zero.

It has come to light that the works proposed by the then Municipal Commissioner and schemes in the last year’s plan for divyangs were cancelled. Thereafter, Mundhe made a provision of Rs. 11.76 crore in financial year 2018-19 for the divyangs and have brought some new schemes.

The RTI query revealed that the fund was used for renovation of the lifts. A fund of Rs. 1.05 crore out of the total fund for the divyangs has been used for this.