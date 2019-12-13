Fuel prices on fire as crude oil prices soar

NASHIK:

The fuel prices have gone skyrocket in Nashik city as well as in state. The petrol prices have gone upto Rs 81.17 per litre, while the diesel has gone upto Rs 68.73. The experts have suggested that the fuel prices are expected to increase further. The effect on crude in international market has affected the prices in India.

The crude oil prices have gone high in the international market. The supply has gone down, while the demand is same. The instability in the Gulf countries have resulted into fuel price hike. In last 15 days, the prices of petrol alone have gone up by three to four rupees a litre, while diesel prices have gone up by one or two rupees.

The common man is suffering the brunt of fuel price hike in state and country, Nashikites are no exception to that. The commodity prices are expected to increase as the transportation costs will increase due to fuel price hike.

Fuel Hike Chart (In Rs)

Date Petrol Diesel

1 Nov 78.88 68.29

10 Nov 79.07 68.46

17 Nov 80.09 68.46

30 Nov 81.04 68.48

9 Dec 81.21 68.76

Companies monitoring fuel prices

In the UPA government, before 2014, the government used to give subsidies to the fuel companies to make the prices stable for the common man. After 2014, the NDA government removed the subsidies and also took out the control over the fuel prices. Now the companies decide the fuel prices on daily basis as per the fluctuation in the international market.

“The fluctuation in prices of crude oil in the international market has resulted in fuel hike in the country. It is expected that the fluctuation will remain there and the prices are expected to only go up. The prices of fuel will also increase similarly.”

– Bhushan Bhosale, district president, Petrol-Diesel Dealers Association