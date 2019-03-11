Fruity vegetables become dearer

GAURAV PARDESHI / Nashik: Prices of some fruity vegetables have increased, whereas that of vegetables have been stable at the wholesale markets of the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Nashik.

Due to decrease in the arrival of the vegetables like brinjal, luffa, capsicum, bitter gourd and coriander, their prices have increased. The stocks of these vegetables at the wholesale markets of Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee have gone down while the demand is increasing, resulting in steep hike of the vegetable prices at the wholesale markets which also have reflected in the retail markets.

Whereas the market for tomatoes does not look any bright for the farmers, Its arrival in the wholesale markets has increased manifold. This heavy supply has resulted in falling of tomato prices. Even good quality tomatoes are being sold at a price of Rs. 10 to 15 per kg (kilogram).

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee received 2300 quintals of tomatoes on Monday resulting in average to low sales at Rs. 10 per kg. Since the last fifteen days the market committee has been receiving huge amount of tomatoes from Shirdi, Niphad, Trimbakeshwar as well.

The lowering prices of tomatoes has affected the tomato farmers and has made many of them to throw away their produce as they cannot even make for the transport cost after sales.

Household budgets have gone out of control, especially for the poor sections. “We have to cut down on other luxury items. We feel helpless,” said a homemaker. Mona Kashyap, a resident of Satpur said that it has become difficult to manage the household budget with the frequent rise in fruits and vegetable prices.

“We can understand price during the summer season. But, there must be some regulations to control price rise thereafter.