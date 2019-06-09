From waste to organic fertilizer: NMC’s pro-farmer initiative

Nashik: The solid waste management project run by Nashik Municipal Corporation has been producing around 2000 tons of compost fertilizer annually. This whole fertilizer is made from organic garbage. Majority of the farmers are giving preference for the NMC-produced organic fertilizer.

As part of waste processing and treatment, the waste collected from the six divisions of the Nashik Municipal Corporation is separated into wet and dry garbage. Following this, the waste is used for making compost fertilizer. Initially, dried waste is cleaned in a 200 mm machine. It is then processed and cut into the 50 mm machine.

Then they use mixture of the soil and the waste which is less than 4 mm for compost, while another waste is used for land development or land levelling. The waste is processed in a 16 mm screening machine. Then they use material less than 16 mm for the compost and other material used for land development.

They accumulate the organic material in one place and put the bio culture powder to reduce garbage odours. After that, they spray 30% of the water on the accumulated garbage. Then they shift and turn the garbage with the help of the Poclain machine. This process is done four times a week. After that, fermented garbage is created.

This process of turning and shifting is done for 30 days. Then the garbage screened for five days and lastly, the process on waste is stopped for 15 days for maturity. That is the complete processing of compost fertilizer in a span of 50 days. After all the processing, the employee checks the moisture of the fertilizer.

If the moisture is low then they again spray the water and screen all material in a 5 mm screening machine. After that, the sand and stones removed from the crushed material and finally the compost fertilizer becomes a finished product.

” The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) and Jai Kisan, the fertilizer producing companies have signed the pact with NMC for manufacturing of compost fertilizer. As per orders, the RCF to produce 5000 tons of compost fertilizer and the Jai Kisan 3000 tons of fertilizer. Nashik Municipal Corporation is also to sell the fertilizer in the brand name of Harit Mahashakti.

” The Government of Maharashtra has given the subsidy of Rs 1500 on compost fertilizer. Around 2770 farmers including 800 so far in 2019, have benefited from this scheme. This scheme was launched last year. Most of the farmers collect fertilizer directly from the plant.