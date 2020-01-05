NASHIK:

The importance of Nashik being the karma-bhoomi of the Father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, is indisputable. Unfortunately, Nashik still lacks basic infrastructure in line with film cities Mumbai and Kolhapur to produce films. Despite all odds, a number of budding faces from Nashik are taking lead role from acting up to production of films with the help of available resources and new technology, expressed film fraternities.

The topic ‘Film making’ was widely discussed in special segment ‘Deshdoot Samwad Katta’, on Saturday. Dignitaries from film production sector, Nishad Wagh, Ranjit Gadgil and Atul Shirsat participated in the panel discussion conducted by Executive Editor of Deshdoot Times Dr Vaishali Balajiwale.

While taking a flashback of Nashik’s journey in the field of film making, the panelists exuded confidence that success can be achieved in film industry if you have traits like sincere hard work, requisite technical know-how, micro-planning and die-hard attitude. Today, while thinking of film production, there are plenty of opportunities available before us, be it film, advertisement, TV serials or vibrant social media channels like YouTube.

If you have a good script, then rest of the things become more easier to accomplish your goals. We need to focus on composition of a story besides having a good script, the panellists opined. The production houses are now making films, serials and web series eyeing high expectations of the audiences and rapidly changing trends. While producing any film, not your education, but your devotion and commitment to the project matters mostly. Teamwork also holds key to producing films and every person may it be a spot boy associated with it is equally important to carve out a good result, the panelists stated.

The discussion also focused on basic knowledge of the filmmaker if he/she wants to achieve desired effect.

While performing as an actor, artist, everybody needs to understand his/her limitations to go beyond it. Youths from rural parts of Nashik have a good scope in the film making industry, thus expressed the panelists.