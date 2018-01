Nashik: Fravashi Academy students participated in large numbers in the Elementary and Intermediate Government Drawing Grade examination organized by Maharashtra State Directorate of Art.

In the Elementary Examination, Payal Netawate, Gautami Patel, Jenil Shah, Reva Sonawane and Aditya Tidke of Std VII bagged the prestigious A grade and in the Intermediate Grade Examination Pankti Patel of Std X and Nidhi Bahalkar of Std VIII were also the proud recipients of an A grade.