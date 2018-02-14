Fravashi Academy registers victory at ‘Balmahotsav’

Nashik: Fravashi Academy students romped home with the coveted overall Championship trophy by winning a host of prizes in a series of competitions at ‘Balmahotsav’ organized recently by Delhi Public School, Nashik.

The students displayed their creativity and spontaneity in each contest that they participated in. Laranya Khairnar won the 1st prize in ‘Best out of Waste’, while Nidhi Bahalkar and Atharva Laware won the 1st and 2nd prizes in ‘Road Painting’. Manasi Kulkarni’s Quilling skills won her the 3rd prize.

Shlok Kshirsagar won the 3rd position in the solo singing, while music group was the outright winner in both group singing as well as instrumental orchestra. Sai Janorkar and Bhumi Kadam, both secured the 2nd positions in the junior and senior groups in solo dance respectively.

The quiz team emerged 1st in the senior group and 3rd in the junior group. Omkar Hatwalne and Neha Kulkarni with their impressive oratory skills stood 1st in the debate competition. Displaying excellent writing prowess, Urja Kulkarni and Aditi Kar won the 1st and the 2nd prizes respectively in essay writing. All the winners were rewarded with certificates and medals individually.