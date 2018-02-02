Fravashi Academy bids farewell to Std X students

Nashik: It was a day filled with fun, frolic and fine dining for the students of Std X as Fravashi Academy bid them a fond farewell. The programme began with the much awaited Master and Miss Fravashi contest. The title of Miss Fravashi went to Manasi Kulkarni and the Master Fravashi title was bagged by Sarthak Agarwal.

The chairman Ratan Luth and the vice chairperson Sharvari Luth motivated the outgoing batch to fare well in life and not to buckle under any kind of pressure, never to compromise with values and stay focused on leading a disciplined life.

The event also included a thrilling time for everyone on the dance floor. The function concluded with a sumptuous lunch. The day was enjoyed by all and it was touching to see the students expressing their sincere gratitude to all the staff members, promising to keep in touch always.