Four mild tremors rock dist, epicenter near Javhar

NASHIK: As many as four mild tremors measuring from 2.4 to 2.9 on the Richter scale were felt near Javhar and Palghar in the district between 6.17 am and 10.00 am on Tuesday morning. The severity of the quake as noted on the Richter scale was mild.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, district administrative sources said on Tuesday. The epicentre of the tremors felt was discovered near Javhar and Palghar — about 88 km away from Nashik.

The first tremor was felt around 6.17 am measuring 2.9 on Richter scale, followed by the second tremor around 6.20 am measuring 2.4 on Richter scale, the third tremor at 9.00 am measuring 2.7 on Richter scale and the fourth tremor felt at 10.20 am measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale, district administrative sources said on Tuesday.

This is the third incident of quakes that rocked the district in the month of July itself. On July 10, mild tremors measuring 2.7 and 2.8 magnitudes were felt in Peth taluka. Amadadoh was reportedly the epicenter of the quake, while on July 14, mild tremor measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was felt in the city. However the district administration was unaware of the tremor.