Four delivery boys arrested for stealing gas

Panchavati: The Adgaon police caught red-handed four delivery boys while stealing gas from a gas cylinder. They are working with a distributor of Bharat gas agency in Panchavati area. 29 LPG cylinders and a vehicle worth Rs. 2.5 lakh have been seized from them. The action was taken on Saturday in Gangotri Vihar area, Vidi Kamgar Nagar. The suspects are residents of Amrutdham area in Adgaon Shivar.

A case in connection with this has been registered at Adgaon police station. Under the guidance of senior police inspector Suraj Bijali, assistant police inspector Yogesh Patil, havildar Muneer Qazi, Vinod Lakhan, Vijay Suryawanshi, Walmik Patil and Nakul Jadhav were patrolling in Gangotri Vihar area.

They found yellow-coloured rickshaw (MH 15 EG 4779) parked under suspicious way. When police personnel reached there to inspect it, they found suspects Rajendra Gajendra alias Gajanan Mohite, Gajanan Kailas Dhale, Madhukar Tukaram Kose and Ananda Gajendra alias Gajanan Mohite, all residents of Vidi Kamgar Nagar, Savitribai slum area, Amrutdham filling gas into an empty cylinder using a pipe.

A case under sections of 285 and 286 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against them and they have been arrested.