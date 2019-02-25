Four dead in car-truck collision

Malegaon: In a series of accidents in the district, four persons were killed and as many others injured Monday in a collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck on the Malegaon-Manmad road.

The incident occurred in Chondhi ghat section on Manmad-Malegaon Road in the morning.

The deceased and the injured persons, who are related to each other, were returning after visiting their native place near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. They all are residents of Nanded and Pune.

The deceased are identified as Anju Singh Vijit Singh (28), Virendra Singh (7), Shalini Singh (30) and her daughter Riddhi (6). Vijjit Singh Shah (35), resident of Nanded, Mithunjay Singh (30), Rit Singh (5) and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl were injured. A case of an accident has been registered in taluka police.