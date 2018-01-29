Four-day flower show at Nasiklub concludes

Nashik: The four-day flower show which was organised at Nasiklub was concluded yesterday. As many as 30,000 Nashikites, including school students visited the flower show.

Flower lovers in large numbers thronged Nasiklub on last day. People were seen purchasing flower plants. Around 10,000 students from various schools in the city had enjoyed the flower show on first day itself.

As Sunday is holiday, families in large numbers rushed to witness the flower show. Flower lovers from many talukas in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Pune also visited the flower show.