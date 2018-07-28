Four convicted in two different cases

Nashik: Two persons have been awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kill a person.

The district judge Ghodke at the district and sessions court on Friday slapped the punishment to Jibhau Kalu Khairnar and Arun Jibhau Khairnar, both residents of Girnare Shivar in Deoala. In another case, reported in the year 2014, the convicts, attacked their relative Kashinath Kalu Khairnar with a sharp-edged weapon in an attempt to kill him.

The assault took place over a previous personal issue. The cops investigated the case, and the probe revealed in December 2015 that Ramdas Aher and Dashrath Jadhav killed Subhash Kalu Gavit in Khuntpada Shivar.

The crime was committed to destroying the pieces of evidence and prime witness in the case. The case was lodged accordingly with the Harsul police station. The district judge Gimekar on July 17, awarded the duo with rigorous life imprisonment for seven years.