Four burned alive in blaze caused by LPG cylinder blast

Nashik: Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a fire triggered by explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder in Dindori taluka, district Nashik.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in Dhaur village in Dindori taluka, when the family members were asleep after having dinner.

The makeshift tin-roof structure in which the family was living suffered extensive damage in the explosion. Four members, including a couple and two children, were burnt alive in fire.

It seemed the cylinder was leaking and the gas came into contact with a kerosene lamp in the shed which has no power connection, the police official said when asked about the likely cause behind the incident.

The deceased persons are identified as Murlidhar Hari Choudhari (32), his wife Kavita Muralidhar Choudhari (25), their son Tushar Muralidhar Choudhari (9), and nephew Nayan Kailas Choudhari (8), he said.

After hearing the defeaning sound of cylinder blast, farmers in the area rushed to the spot. They informed police inspector of Dindori police station Anilkumar Borse, police naik Pajai, who rushed to the spot to inspect it.

Tehsildar Babasaheb Gadhve, MLA Narhari Zirwal also paid visit to the site and informed that efforts will be made to provide compensation. A case of accidental death has been registered by Dindori police and further investigation is underway.