Fort conservation is a noble work: Kapadnis

Nashik: Writing historical books require a lot of patience and hard work. Satana has more than 10 forts with great history .Youths should take efforts to visit these forts and know their history. Shivkary Gadkot Samwardhan Sanstha (SGSS) is doing great work of conservation, thus expressed historian Shankar Kapadnis.

SGSS had organised its 57th fort expedition on fort Ajmera near Satana. SGSS team did documentation of various water bodies on the fort and cleaned lord Shiva temple. It collected plastic bottles scattered on the fort. Later on in evening at Pahadeshwar temple at the bottom of the fort Ram Khurdal created awareness about history of the fort and its conservation. Birthdays of Shyam Kulthe and Sridhar Thakur were celebrated on the fort. Dr. Sandip Bhanose conducted the programme.

Dr. Ajay Kapadnis compered the programme. Harshal Pawar, Pawan Malve, Bharat Bramhne, Krishnachandra Vispute, Akash Saukar, Bhausaheb Chavanke, Yogesh Jadhav, Prasad Chavan, Balnath Jadhav and others participated in this expedition. Somnath Muthal proposed the vote of thanks.