Fort conservation conference by Shivkary Gadkot to be held today

Nashik: Shivkary Gadkot Samwardhan Sanstha (SGSS) is celebrating its 7th anniversary today (Feb. 11) at Kalika temple auditorium. In last 7 years SGSS has completed 56 successful fort restoration and conservation expeditions and had organised 24 fort related talks in last 2 years. District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, historian Girish Takale and officials from archeology and forest department are going to grace this function.

Dr. Sachin Joshi, Ph.d. holder in fort conservation will be the chief speaker. Engineer Yogesh Patil will talk about community participation in conservation. Almost 35 organisations from various parts of state, which are working on restoration will participate in this seminar-cum-conference.

Anand Thakur will give demonstration-cum-exhibition of different swords and war tools. Ram Khurdal, Somanth Muthal, Dr. Sandip Bhanose, Dr Ajay Kapadnis, Yogesh Kapse, Kacharu Vaidya, Shyam More, Pramod Pawar and many other members of SGSS are taking efforts to make this event successful.