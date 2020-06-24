Former Indian govt advisor calls for de-escalation, rejects US role in border issues of India, China

New Delhi: India and China should work on mutual trust using their political and civilizational wisdom to de-escalate the border situation as neither should prepare for a military conflict, China’s influential daily Global Times reported on Wednesday quoting a senior advisor to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

India and China are not prepared nor should they prepare for a military conflict, the official daily quoted Sudheendra Kulkarni, an advisor to the then Prime Minister Vajpayee, and now a well-recognized political columnist, as having told the newspaper in an exclusive interview.