Type to search

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM
अखेर नाशिक महानगर पालिकेची महासभा स्थगित; finally,Nashik municipal Corporation general body meeting stayed
Latest News
अखेर नाशिक महानगर पालिकेची महासभा स्थगित
Deshdoot Times E-Deshdoot Times

Former Indian govt advisor calls for de-escalation, rejects US role in border issues of India, China

Nikheel Pardeshi June 24, 2020 2:06 pm
Share

New Delhi: India and China should work on mutual trust using their political and civilizational wisdom to de-escalate the border situation as neither should prepare for a military conflict, China’s influential daily Global Times reported on Wednesday quoting a senior advisor to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

India and China are not prepared nor should they prepare for a military conflict, the official daily quoted Sudheendra Kulkarni, an advisor to the then Prime Minister Vajpayee, and now a well-recognized political columnist, as having told the newspaper in an exclusive interview.

 

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी आमचे टेलेग्राम चॅनल जॉईन करा
TELEGRAM





 




 

From Deshdoot Times




 









© 2020 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!