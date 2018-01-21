Formation of company is best option for city bus service

Nashik: The administration received a proposal regarding city bus service from NMC advisor company Crisil. An option to form SPV (special purpose vehicle) and to start bus service through it has been shown in it. Though bus service is started using any option, Nashikites likely to bear 2-3 types of hike to compensate deficit, the proposal mentions.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who adopted Nashik asked Nashik Municipal Corporation to take responsibility for running city bus service if MSRTC is not ready and assured that state government would back it firmly. Following this rulers are taking steps for starting of the bus service. On the backdrop of this, Crisil tabled a proposal regarding public bus transport to the administration on Thursday.

Thereafter it was presented in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. While suggesting the best option, Crisil mentioned that NMC should form an SPV and start the public bus transport through this. It also suggested that while starting this service to take permission from government to compensate the loss every year through hiking of development fee in urban transport fund (UTF) two-fold, to increase stamp duty by 1%, to hike motor vehicle tax and to hike fuel tax. It has been clear that Nashikites would have to bear hike in fee.

During presentation of the report by Crisil information about current city bus transport by MSRTC. Information about bus routes, depots, total expenditure on terminals operation and loss and current financial condition of NMC was also given. Crisil also clarified about total expenditure if NMC starts bus service, actual capital expenditure and operational expenditure, profit and the measures to be taken if there is deficit.

Crisil suggested two options – NMC should run bus service or to run bus service after formation of SPV. If bus service runs after formation of SPV, NMC will support it financially or newer options for revenue will be searched. SPV has options to generate revenue through advertisements on buses, to construct shops at depots and terminals and sell them, to establish urban transport fund, to hike building development fee as per MRTP act two-fold and to hike percentage of stamp duty. Three options have been suggested to run public transport as per PPP model. The concerned should do all operations for running the bus service. NMC should has the power to decide ticket fare and give money to concerned for per km. NMC can hire driver and ticket conductor through outsourcing in it. As NMC has to spend money for some depots and terminals of MSRTC, it can take them from MSRTC on share or rental basis.

Crisil has responsibility to suggest proper model for Nashik after comparative study of some public bus services in the country. Decision will be taken in General Body Meeting after receiving the final report from Crisil.