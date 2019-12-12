Forest dept seizes khair wood worth Rs 1.5 lakh

NASHIK:

The forest department officials raided a vehicle and seized khair wood worth Rs 1.5 lakh from smugglers. They were smuggling the wood from the forest in Harsul. They seized 10 wood lofts of khair tree. Meanwhile, smugglers attacked the forest department personnel.

This incident occurred on December 7 at Devdongri in Harsul tehsil. After receiving an input that some smugglers were smuggling khair wood lofts after axing the trees from Devdongri forest, forest officials Sandip Kale, Kiran Gavali, Sanjay Bhagre and Popat Raut conducted raid. They found that smugglers were carrying khair wood lofts by Qualis which registration is made in Gujarat. When the forest department stopped and asked the suspects, they tried to attack forest officials and employees.

Taking advantage of darkness, vehicle driver and smugglers were succeeded in fleeing away from the spot. Goods over Rs 1.5 lakh have been seized. The action was taken under the guidance of deputy forest conservator of west Nashik S B Phule, assistant forest conservator G A Zole and forest guard Pankaj Garge.