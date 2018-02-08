Foodgrain will not be provided without aadhaar

Nashik: The subsidised foodgrain will not be provided for those families whose aadhaar card is not linked with ration card. This decision will be implemented in Nashik as well as in entire state from March 1. Public Distribution System is being computerised under EPDS system in state, informed District Supply Officer Arjun Shrinivas.

The supply department has taken some decisions to bring transparency in PDS. Distribution of foodgrain has been started through Point of Sale machine to curb black marketing of foodgrain. For this aadhaar card of beneficiary should be linked with the ration card.

Earlier, this system has been operationalised at Nagpur, Solapur, Washim and Jalana. This system is being started at Kolhapur, Nanded, Hingoli, Wardha and Bhandara districts from February. This system will be operationalised in Nashik as well as in state from March 1.

The government has instructed the supply department in a letter dated February 2 that if aadhaar card of any member is not linked, that family should not be deprived of availing the foodgrain. The concerned person has to prove his identity before supply inspector for this.

Meanwhile, district has total 7.56 lakh ration card holders and foodgrain is being provided to 80% ration card holders on the basis of aadhaar card, claimed the district administration, but aadhaar seeding of only 24% citizens has been made in database.

City has 1.12 lakh beneficiaries and aadhaar seeding of 16,138 beneficiaries has been made. The District Collector showed his disappointment over functioning of foodgrain distribution officer Nashik city for this. This percentage in the city like Malegaon is 65%, it was informed.