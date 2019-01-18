Follow traffic rules: Chhava Muslim Front

Nashik: The population of the city is increasing day-by-day. The number of vehicles is also increasing in the city. Common people are affecting by illegal transport So, stop the illegal transport in the city, demanded Chhava Maratha Sanghatana Muslim Aghadi.

They gave a memorandum regarding this to Ashok Nakhate, Assistant Commissioner of Police, traffic department. The number of vehicles involved in unauthorized transport is increasing around bus stands in the city.

There is a blatant violation of traffic rules. In addition, many rickshaw drivers do not follow the traffic rules. There are many black and yellow passengers vehicles which do not own permits.

Vehicle owners are seen violating the traffic rules at important places like Shalimar, Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Malegaon Stand, Panchavati Karanja, CBS, Dwarka, Nashik Road, Bytco Point and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

Give instructions all of them to follow the traffic rules, it has been demanded. The memorandum has been signed by Shatrughna Zombad, Rashid Sayyad, Iftekhar Sheikh, Wasudev Gode and others.