Follow great people to achieve excellence: Padmabhushan Dr. Bhatkar

Nashik: Follow the path of great people like Shivaji Maharaj, Swami Vivekananda, APJ Abdul Kalam, said Padmabhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar during a programme organised to mark centennial celebration of Gokhale Education Society at R H Sapat College of Engineering on Tuesday.

The programme was presided over by Padmabhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor, Nalanda University and national president of Vijana Bharti, Dr. Ramchandran, Vice Chancellor, Sandip University, Nashik, Prof. Ranjan Prabhat, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil International University, Pune and Prakash Pathak, CA. Dr. M S Gosavi, secretary and director general, Gokhale education society chaired the programme. Dr. Bhatkar was honoured with Dr. M S Gosavi Excellence Award.

Prakash Pathak was felicitated with GES Hon. Fellowship 2019. He put stress on the changes to be brought in education field. The centenary souvenir Excel, research journal Swayamprakash, along with Swayamprerna, Spectrum, Resonance were released.

Dr. Ranjan Prabhat, the first Ph. D holder in Nuclear Fission, talked about the progress of the technological vision 2020 and 2035.

Dr. Ramachandran was reminiscent about Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in his speech.

Dr. M S Gosavi , in his presidential address, focused on the aim of education and the significance of good governance.

He said that 21st century student will have to convert threats into opportunities with the help of qualities such as Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Technology, Communication Technology, 3 Dimentional tehnology and Effective Internet of Things.

Outstanding teachers, employees, past students and Ph. D Awardees 2019 were felicitated on the occasion. Dr. Suhasini Sant, zonal secretary Mumbai Zone, introduced the guests. Dr. Pranav Ratnaparkhi and Mugdha Joshi compered the programme. Prin. Dr. R M Kulkarni proposed the vote of thanks. Principals, Vice Principals , teachers, students, alumni of various colleges of G E Society and Nashikites were present.