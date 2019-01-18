Fly ash brick will now be used in construction: Municipal Commissioner

Nashik: It is a reality that red bricks were used instead of fly ash brick in some constructions in the city under the smart city. Fly ash bricks will now be used in development works to be done by Municipal Corporation in the city, assured Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Friday.

Use of red bricks for construction to be done under the smart city in the city has been banned and National Green Tribunal ordered to use fly ash bricks. Environmentalists drew attention to the use of red bricks and had made a complaint with former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Red bricks were used in redevelopment works of Kalidas auditorium and Mahatma Phule art gallery. Recently it came to light that red bricks were also being used in Trimbak Naka-Ashok Stambh model road work.

Taking note of this, the Municipal Commissioner announced to use fly ash bricks in development works by the Municipal Commissioner and stated that instructions regarding this will be issued to all officials.

Positive thinking over property tax on farmland and new buildings

Clarifying that tax department is working about 59,000 new properties which have been found and are not on record, the Municipal Commissioner said that of 40,000 to which notices have been sent, it has been cleared that levy of property tax against 22,000 properties is proper.

In addition, verification of 4,000 properties is being on. After issuance of notices, 10,000 concerned property owners have filed objections with the tax department. Clarifying the stand of administration over the levy of property tax on farmland by former Municipal Commissioner Mundhe, he informed, “We are holding discussions with office bearers to provide relief to Nashikites.

Positive thinking is going on considering practicality in it and revenue for Municipal Corporation. Clarification about this will be made within a few days.”