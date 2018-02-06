Flower Fest by NMC from Feb 23

Nashik: After taking a decision to organise flower festival, NMC administration has started preparations for this. Dates of February 23rd, 24th and 25th have been fixed and formal announcement about this has not made yet. This flower festival will be held in campus Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

The approval for estimated expenditure of Rs. 40 lakh had been given in the meeting of NMC tree authority committee on January 12. Accordingly, the tender process regarding some works has been floated by the administration recently. As result, tree authority and garden department have provided momentum for planning of flower festival.

A consensus has been arrived at to organise the festival in third week of current month. It is being stated that dates of February 23rd, 24th and 25th have been fixed.

Nashikites will see variety of flowers in Nashik. The flower festival which was discontinued due to technical reasons since 2008 will continue again. It has been planned to give awards to winners in 7 categories. Rose flower, flower decoration, seasonal flowers, flower carpet, area model and fruit and vegetable are included in them.

Total 1260 competitors took part in the flower show which was held in 2008. The figure is likely to reach 1250 to 1300 this time. At that time 1.5-2 lakh Nashikites had paid their visit to the flower show. This figure is likely to reach 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh. The administration has started to make planning from this view.