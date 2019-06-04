Type to search

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP
Latest News
Floriculture flourishing in Nashik

Floriculture flourishing in Nashik

Deshdoot Times DT City News

Floriculture flourishing in Nashik

Nikheel Pardeshi June 4, 2019 10:38 pm
Share

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK: Flower farming is in demand at domestic and international level. As there is much potential in this field, there is a need for qualified individuals. It could be a good choice for youth who opt for careers in floriculture. Flowers are in high demand during wedding season, birthday, Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and other celebrations.

Deshdoot Times speaks to Rahul Maule, a flower farmer. He said, “Floriculture, is the art and knowledge of growing flowers, it’s a fast-growing sector. Now, the floriculture industry is helping in the development of the district into an international hub of flower production, auction, distribution, and retailing.”

Flowers have grown in poly house, shed net house and open cultivation. “In shed net house, flower varieties of Top Secret, Bordeaux and Mortaeus have grown. In open net farming, flower varieties of Funeral, Top Secret and Mortaeus have grown. In Open cultivation farming, flower varieties Chinese, Tata, Sulfur and Gladiator have grown, he added.

The current water situation is dangerous for floriculture. If water shortage is continued in the district, flower farming would be ended.
In Dindori tehsil, there are poly houses on 160-180 acres of land, while shed net houses are on 150 acres of land and open cultivation is on 100-120 acres of land.

A total of 400 to 450 acres of land is under floriculture in the district. Some entrepreneurs have set up export-oriented floriculture units under controlled climate (i.e greenhouse) conditions, Nashik district is slowly making it’s in the international floriculture market.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

NANDGAON : The Saga of Drought
Nikheel Pardeshi June 3, 2019 10:25 pm
Gangadhari – the struggle for water continues
Nikheel Pardeshi June 3, 2019 10:23 pm
Water scarcity deepens: 270 villages, 917 hamlets dependent on water tankers
Nikheel Pardeshi June 3, 2019 10:21 pm
Career options for students to choose after HSC
Nikheel Pardeshi June 3, 2019 10:18 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

Related Stories

NANDGAON : The Saga of Drought
Gangadhari – the struggle for water continues
Water scarcity deepens: 270 villages, 917 hamlets dependent on water tankers
Career options for students to choose after HSC

From Deshdoot Times

Water storage level in Nashik division; Four dams hit zero
Nikheel Pardeshi May 19, 2019 9:30 am
© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!