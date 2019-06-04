Floriculture flourishing in Nashik

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK: Flower farming is in demand at domestic and international level. As there is much potential in this field, there is a need for qualified individuals. It could be a good choice for youth who opt for careers in floriculture. Flowers are in high demand during wedding season, birthday, Valentine’s Day, anniversaries and other celebrations.

Deshdoot Times speaks to Rahul Maule, a flower farmer. He said, “Floriculture, is the art and knowledge of growing flowers, it’s a fast-growing sector. Now, the floriculture industry is helping in the development of the district into an international hub of flower production, auction, distribution, and retailing.”

Flowers have grown in poly house, shed net house and open cultivation. “In shed net house, flower varieties of Top Secret, Bordeaux and Mortaeus have grown. In open net farming, flower varieties of Funeral, Top Secret and Mortaeus have grown. In Open cultivation farming, flower varieties Chinese, Tata, Sulfur and Gladiator have grown, he added.

The current water situation is dangerous for floriculture. If water shortage is continued in the district, flower farming would be ended.

In Dindori tehsil, there are poly houses on 160-180 acres of land, while shed net houses are on 150 acres of land and open cultivation is on 100-120 acres of land.

A total of 400 to 450 acres of land is under floriculture in the district. Some entrepreneurs have set up export-oriented floriculture units under controlled climate (i.e greenhouse) conditions, Nashik district is slowly making it’s in the international floriculture market.