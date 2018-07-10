Five NMC teachers suspended

NASHIK: Citing allegations of serious nature, the Nashik Municipal Corporation by the orders of municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Monday suspended 5 teachers from its education department.

Administrative officer Nitin Upasani suspended five teachers by the orders of municipal commissioner Mundhe. The administration took the decision following completion of inquiry on divisional level.

The NMC may likely to take similar action against three other teachers also.

Teachers Dnyandev Pagar, Murlidhar Bhor, Shailaja Mankar, Hiraman Dhavlu Bagul and Lata Garad have been suspended after allegations of serious nature levelled against them proved, the NMC sources said.

The administration may also take similar action against teachers Jayashree Pangulwade, Chhaya Gosavi and Vijaya Bhosale if the allegations against them proved.