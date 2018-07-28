Five new courts in Nsk Rd for speedy justice

Nashik: Nashik Road to have five new courts soon after the stone laying ceremony was held for the new property on Saturday. The inauguration of the plaque was done at the hands of Justice Ranjit More of the Bombay High Court, and the new building is expected to come up in the next one year.

Five new courts would be set up in the new premises, and the move is expected to speedy delivery of justice and causing convenience to the people. “The construction of the new building will allow giving additional courts in Nashik Road increasing the capacity of the courts to eight,” said Justice Ranjit More addressing the crowd during the ceremony.

He added the existing three courts are congested and unable to function effectively. “As many as 8750 cases are pending with these three courts, and there is an urgent need to have additional courts considering the pendency and future requirements,” More said.

He also said that additional courts would help to gain the trust of the people in the judiciary as the efficiency will improve.

Furthermore, he said that efforts would be made to the best of his ability to establish a senior division court in Nashik Road too, holding one of the positions in court establishment committee of the state.

Encouraging more people to come forward and approach the judiciary, More expressed that an increasing number of cases only proved that people trust the judiciary. “The courts should strive to deliver justice at the earliest, but enough care has to be taken that delay in delivering justice is as good as denial of the same,” he added.

The Justice hasty judgements also pose an equal threat to the trust of the judiciary, and hence a perfect balance needs to be established at all times. At present, the Nashik Road court is operated in the premises set up in 1953, and the new proposal was submitted considering the increasing needs of the city. The new building would be constructed at the cost of Rs 12. 52 crores funded by the state government.