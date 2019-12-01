Fitness first for people at city’s jogging tracks, gyms

NASHIK ROAD:

As the city’s temperature level has been hovering around 15.0 degrees Celsius for the past several days signalling colder days ahead, the Nashikites having greater awareness about fitness and healthier lifestyle are wasting no time in approaching to their nearest jogging tracks, green gyms to reap benefits out of regular exercise which is healthier especially during winter.

A number of women enthusiasts working out at playgrounds, jogging tracks and green gyms this season is significant due to increasing health awareness among them. The children, on the other hand, giving preference to cricket, football and kabaddi, while the tiny-tots flocking public parks.

Joining a gym or any other fitness facility is one way to beat the cold because training indoors cancels out the cold weather. There are cardio machines, treadmills, bicycles, ellipticals, rowing machines, stair masters, weight machines, free weights and group training classes the gym lovers are now preferring as their best fitness mantra.

Some jogging tracks in the city are playing the role of an entertainer and motivating the joggers. In some tracks, there are music systems installed so that joggers can listen to music while running. Golf Club ground, Indiranagar jogging track, Nashik Road playground behind Mukti Dham and Shikharewadi ground in the city, in particular, are now flooded with gym lovers to keep themselves fit and healthy.