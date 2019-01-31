Fiscal Budget : Govt should focus on GST, agriculture

GAURAV PARDESHI / NASHIK: On the eve of the presentation of interim budget by central government today for the financial year 2019-20, Deshdoot Times talks to some Nashikites from various fields and finds out their expectations from the Budget.

I am a builder. I expect that the government should cut GST (Goods and Services Tax) on under construction projects. Currently, the government has imposed 6% GST on them. I am appealing to the government that the GST should be cut to 5%.

– Rahul Daptare, Developer

As a service person, I expect that following the deduction of tax from my salary, there should not be a tax on my expenses. As I am paying a tax at source, there should not be the tax on my purchases. Currently, I have to pay tax twice.

– Kiran Sapkar, Teacher

GST is another area where the government needs to focus. Although the GST slabs have been reduced considerably, consumers are not getting the benefits. Rather businessmen are using this opportunity to loot people in the name of GST. The government needs to channelize a better way to tackle this. Consumer courts should be strengthened more. Many small scale businessmen have also complained about the complicated GST procedure which needs to be simplified.

– Rahul Patil, Student

Farmer suicide is an important area where the government needs to provide its attention. Although the crop insurance scheme is successful in a few states, many states have failed to provide benefits of the scheme to farmers. Many states are witnessing farmer suicide. Farmers are under financial distress due to drought condition. Infrastructural development, storage houses and MSP are the main issues which require a special focus.

– Rupesh Salunke, Farmer