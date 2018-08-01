First swine flu case detected in the city

Nashik: A first swine flu case has been found in the city this year. The number of patients suffering from dengue increased to 103 in July. Comparing to a number of dengue patients in January-July last year, there is a two-fold rise in dengue patients.

On the backdrop of this, NMC public health department has started to conduct a survey in Indiranagar area and started to take measures. If mosquito breeding is found in residence, the concerned resident will be penalised.

It has come to light on Tuesday that a 50-year-old patient has been suffering from swine flu in Indiranagar area. With this, the NMC public health department has started to take immediate measures.

After health of this patient who was admitted to Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital in Old Nashik a week ago, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai Naka area. The health department received the report of this patient from Mumbai and it has been cleared that he has been suffering from swine flu.

Following this, the health department has started to check the health of his relatives and the people who came into his contact. Information is also being taken as he travel to any place or came in contact with anybody.

The first swine flu patients has been found in the city in last seven months. Last year, the first swine flu was found at Kalvan in May. 94 dengue patients were found in the city in July, 2017. 117 patients were found in the city in the period from January to June.

Considering the breeding of mosquitos in clean water, the health department has started to inspect water storage in residences and at various places. The action will be taken against concerned citizen if there is mosquito breeding. The health department has so far recovered a fine of Rs. 37,000 from developers and others in this current year.