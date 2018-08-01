First hearing against Bhide to be held on Aug 7

Nashik: The first hearing in the case filed against the founder of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan Sanghatana Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide in the court of class Ist judicial magistrate in Nashik district court will be held on August 7. There is a possibility that Bhide can attend the hearing.

Following orders by the health department, the 9-member committee under public health department chief Dr. Jairam Kothari completed enquiry into the mango remark by Bhide. As he refused to receive notice for his controversial remark, the committee conducted two meetings and decided to file a criminal case against Bhide.

Accordingly, Nashik Municipal Corporation’s health department officials went to the court and filed a complaint through NMC lawyers before class Ist judicial magistrate under the section 22 of PCPNDT Act. The hearing over this complaint will be held on August 7.

While addressing a public rally in Nashik on June 10, the octogenarian Bhide had claimed that mangoes grown in his farm were “a panacea for impotency”. Bhide’s statement that mangoes from his farm could cure impotency had drawn a storm of criticism from every sphere including political parties.

After a complaint in this regard by Ganesh Borhade to the additional director (health), Pune, the health directorate instructed the health department of NMC to probe the remark made by Bhide and to table a report about this.

Thereafter NMC health department issued a notice on June 19 to Bhide. He was ordered to give clarification in writing within 7 days, but he refused to receive the notice. As a result, it was returned against to the NMC.