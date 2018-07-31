Fire brigade chief Mahajan, other officials retire

Nashik: The fire and disaster management department chief Anil Mahajan retired from Municipal Corporation service on Tuesday. Six other officials and employees also retired along with him.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi felicitated them for their retirement. House leader Dinkar Patil, group leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Sambhaji Moruksar, deputy municipal commissioner Haribhau Phadol, health officer Dr. Sachin Hiray, health superintendent Dr Jairam Kothari, deputy municipal commissioner P Bahiram, computer department chief Magar and labour welfare officer Ashok Wagh were present.

Madhukar Zende compered the programme. The Mayor and house leader Dinkar Patil extended their greetings to retired officials and employees. Meanwhile, deputy engineer in water supply department Arvind Jadhav, health officer Jayashri Nampurkar, senior clerk Yashwant Vasave, wardboy Rajendra Salwe, worker Namdev Page and worker Anita Unhavane also retired from municipal service.